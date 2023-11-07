Those passionate about action and drama cinema, Attack in the air It is the movie to see on the big screen.

Attack in the air. SPECIAL/SUPRA CINEMA.

The thriller tells how the 767 plane is hijacked and will crash in just 97 minutes, when the fuel runs out..

Against the strong will of an NSA assistant, NSA Director Hawkins Prepares to Shoot Down Plane Before It Causes Catastrophic Damage to Earthleaving the fate of the innocent passengers in the hands of Alex, an undercover Interpol agent, who has been incorporated into the terrorist cell.

(97 minutes)

De Timo Vuorensola.

Con Alec Baldwin, Jonathan Rhys Meyers, MyAnna Buring, Jo Martin, Michael Sirow.

United Kingdom, 2023.

XM

