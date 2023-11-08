Suara.com – At the end of October 2023, Atta Halilintar was a guest star on the podcast Nada Tarina and Azka Corbuzier.

On that occasion, Nada Tarina and Azka Corbuzier asked Atta Halilintar’s motive for removing his iconic headband.

“Why don’t you wear a headband now?” said Atta Halilintar.

According to Atta Halilintar, he has vowed to take off his headband if he has a child.

“In those days, headbands were quite phenomenal. At that time I said, ‘I think the last time I’ll wear a headband will be when I have children’,” said Atta Halilintar.

The reason is, Aurel Hermansyah’s husband is worried that his child will become a victim of bullying by netizens.

“When my wife was pregnant and gave birth, I stopped wearing a headband. Because I was afraid my child would be embarrassed, I was afraid my child would be picked on,” continued Atta Halilintar.

Footage of Atta Halilintar’s video upload in the Nada Tarina and Azka Corbuzier podcast went viral on TikTok social media with 2.2 million views.

“Headband Atta Halilintar,” wrote the TikTok account @azkavsnada, reported on Wednesday (8/11/2023).

Regarding this, a number of netizens also provided various responses and comments. Some seemed to have misfocused on Atta Halilintar’s sitting position.

Based on observations, Atta Halilintar often turned his back to Nada Tarina throughout the podcast session.

“Just keep it until the tone is behind,” wrote one netizen. “You really keep your eyes,” said another netizen.

“No, he tried his angle on the left because he doesn’t feel confident if he doesn’t angle it,” continued another netizen. “So is he keeping his angle or keeping his gaze?” said another netizen.