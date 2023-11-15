Suara.com – Not even a week after birth, Aurel Hermansyah and Atta Halilintar’s second child, Azura Humaira Nur Atta, was actually given honey and dates.

Aurel Hermansyah also uploaded the moment his second child was given honey and dates by Atta Halilintar’s father, Halilintar Anofial Asmid in his TikTok upload.

“The honey is delicious, sweet sir, MasyaAllah TabarakAllah,” captioned Aurel Hermansyah’s upload on TikTok.

This moment occurred when Aurel Hermansyah and Atta Halilintar were holding an aqiqah event for their second child, Azura.

In the video, Atta Halilintar’s father can be seen inserting his finger smeared with honey and dates into Azura’s mouth. When Azura sucked it, Aurel Hermansyah and Atta immediately prayed for their child.

The face and name of Atta Halilintar and Aurel Hermansyah’s second child have been revealed. (YouTube/AH)

“It’s been prepared,” said Atta Halilintar’s father.

“Keep away from ain, keep away from bad things, amen, O Allah,” said Atta Halilintar.

Unfortunately, Aurel Hermansyah and Atta Halilintar actually received warnings from a number of netizens. Because babies under 6 months of age should not be given food other than breast milk.

“Even though the medical advice is not to give anything other than breast milk before 6 months,” said @gtxyzz***.

“How many days have a new baby been given just dates and honey,” added @aikolina**.

“I’ve heard it said that children under 1 year old shouldn’t be given honey, that’s fine if it’s dates. Maybe there’s a difference of opinion,” said @raffasa**.

“Just oil the dates, honey is very dangerous for a 2-year-old baby’s stomach hurts before he can drink honey,” said @kangma***.

Previously, Aurel and Atta did that to carry out the Prophet’s sunnah, which is tahnik, which is a method of giving chewed food, especially the sweet taste, to newborn babies.