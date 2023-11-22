Mundfish presented the second DLC of Atomic Heart: it’s called Limbo and will take players to a new area full of challenges. The announcement was accompanied by a short teaser trailer.

The video allows us to take a look at this truly surreal new area, much more than the rest of the game, in which the protagonist finds himself collecting floating apples while avoiding huge rolling boulders. We also see that the protagonist’s hands are hairy and similar to those of an animal.

What’s going to happen? We’ll just find out this winter, when Limbo releases on PC and consoles. We remind you that this DLC is included in the Atomic Pass, which includes all four planned contents.

