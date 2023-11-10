Fans interested in this title receive more interesting content. These are specifically the updated sales of Persona 5 Strikers, which were announced today.

The data comes from Atluswho has confirmed that the game already surpasses 2 million copies sold worldwide, although sales by platforms are unknown. Persona 5 Strikers was originally released for Switch in Japan in February 2020 and finally came to Switch worldwide in 2021. It has since surpassed this figure.

Do you like the news? You can let us know in the comments below. If you want, you can also take a look at our complete coverage of this premiere here.

Join the Phantom Thieves and once again attack the corruption that populates the cities of Japan. A summer vacation with good friends takes a 180º turn when a distorted reality emerges. Reveal the truth and redeem the hearts of those imprisoned at the center of this crisis!

