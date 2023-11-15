It seems that Atlus, the developer of Persona and Shin Megami Tensei, has announced today a 15% increase in average annual salary and the starting salary for new employees. New graduates will see a 300,000 yen increase in their starting salary, while all employees will enjoy a 15% annual increase.

Bonuses based on global profits have also been confirmed, a program started in fiscal year 2021. This approach seeks retain talent and expand globally. Plus, they’re releasing Persona 5 Tactica on November 16, so there’s no doubt more goodies are on the horizon.

We will be attentive to more details; Meanwhile, what do you think of the Atlus news?

