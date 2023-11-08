Caster Samenya, the South African middle-distance runner suffering from hyperandrogenism, told the BBC, adding that she was determined to “fight” for women until the end

“I don’t want to be ashamed because I’m different.” Caster Samenya, the South African distance runner suffering from hyperandrogenism, told the BBC, adding that she was determined to “fight” to the end for women, “not taken seriously” by the sports authorities.

Two-time Olympic champion (2012 and 2016) and three-time world champion in the 800 metres, Semenya, 32, has been barred from her favorite distance because she refuses hormone treatment to lower her testosterone levels. Last July the European Court of Human Rights (ECtHR) found her to be a victim of discrimination at first instance. “In the end, I know I am different. I don’t care about medical terms and what they tell me. Being born without a uterus or with internal testicles. I am no less of a woman,” Semenya said. “These are the differences I was born with and I accept them. I will not be ashamed because I am different.” Semenya has a natural excess of male sex hormones and for over 10 years she has been engaged in a legal battle with the International Athletics Federation (World Athletics, formerly IAAF), whose regulations prevent her from running the 800m.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (TAS), subsequently supported by Swiss justice, confirmed this ban. The South African athlete took the case to the ECHR, which ruled in her favour. However, the ruling does not invalidate the world athletics regulations and did not pave the way for her return to the 800 meters without treatment. The Swiss authorities also obtained a referral to the Grand Chamber of the ECtHR, a sort of appellate body, whose decisions are final.

This legal battle, “is why we are fighting for women’s sport. My future is to fight against injustice, for inclusion and diversity,” Semenya told the BBC. “I’ve won everything I wanted in sports now, and now, as far as I’m concerned, I’m not going to let certain leaders who come into our business destroy it. My goal is to empower women and make sure they have a voice.”

If you want to delve deeper into all the topics in the world of sports gossip without missing any updates, stay connected to Golssip to discover all the news of the day.

November 7 – 2.54pm

© ALL RIGHTS RESERVED