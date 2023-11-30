We have statements from Atari! It seems that this news could indirectly affect Nintendo. Especially since Atari has talked about its competition with Nintendo Switch.

Specifically, it seems that Atari It does not consider itself a competitor to the Big N. Atari claims to be retro-centric, focusing on reviving its classics rather than competing with giants like Sony, Microsoft or Nintendo. CEO Wade Rosen has reiterated this approach, highlighting that Atari seeks to specialize in retro, considering it its strong point.

Rosen explained that their goal is to be exceptional in that specific area and not compete in the general market. This decision has generated some relief among fans concerned about the company’s current relevance. Additionally, Atari has acquired companies like Digital Eclipse and Nightdive Studios, indicating that they could collaborate on retro-focused projects as they share a similar mentality of specializing rather than diversifying.

These acquisitions point to an interesting future for Atari, so we’ll have to stay tuned to see. What retro content will they surprise us with in the future?. What did you think of the news? You can share it in the comments. Don’t forget that you can also review the 110 best Nintendo Switch games in 2023.

