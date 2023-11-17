Atari 2600+now available on the market, it is the modernized return of the platform appreciated between the 70s and 80s. To celebrate the launch and demonstrate continued support for the Atari 2600+, three new accessories have been announced for the console: the CX78+ Gamepad (supporting two-button 7800 games), a stand-alone CX30+ Paddle Pack, and an extension cable for accessories. Additionally, four more games for 7800/2600 will be released on the market in early 2024. Further details on availability at retailers will be coming soon.

For retro enthusiasts wanting to check if their collection is compatible with the Atari 2600+, following extensive testing we are pleased to confirm a 99% compatibility rate with just under 600 games tested. An updated list of compatible games is available at Atari.com.

Previous article

NARUTO X BORUTO Ultimate Ninja STORM CONNECTIONS is now available