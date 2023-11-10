Our Paolo Besser was able to put his peaceful hands on it on the Atari 2600+and here it is our unboxing video.

For those who don’t know, it’s about a replica of the console of the same name which debuted on the market way back in 1977, with modern usage features and cartridge slots backwards compatible with hundreds of original Atari 2600 and 7800 games.

This unboxing is just a taste ahead of the Atari 2600+ review which we will propose to you soon, always on our pages.

