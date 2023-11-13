Full infirmary in the Dea house. Only seven will leave during the break. And at the restart there is Napoli

After Rafael Toloi, forced to miss his commitments with Italy due to a problem with the medial twin of his right leg, here are two other Atalanta players unable to answer the call of their national team. While awaiting official communication regarding their dismissal, Emil Holm and Sead Kolašinac remained in Bergamo, in agreement with the medical staff of Sweden and Bosnia Herzegovina, due to the injuries sustained yesterday in the match in Udine and for the investigations that will follow. The former Spezia winger, who replaced Hans Hateboer in the 6th minute of the second half and in turn replaced after half an hour by Davide Zappacosta, suffered a sprained injury to his right ankle. While Kolasinac, on the pitch for the entire match, suffered a muscle strain in his left flexor.

recovery

—

By staying two weeks in Zingonia, dealing with injuries that are not particularly serious, Toloi, Holm and Kolasinac will have the opportunity to recover for the match against Napoli, scheduled for November 25th. Mister Gian Piero Gasperini will therefore not have to deal with the usual diaspora of footballers around the world, given that in the end, in this break for the national teams, only seven will be leaving: Gianluca Scamacca (Italy), Teun Koopmeiners and Marten De Roon (Netherlands), Mario Pasalic (Croatia), Berat Djimsiti (Albania), Ademola Lookman (Nigeria) and Juan Musso (Argentina). While in addition to Toloi, Holm and Kolasinac, the Atalanta infirmary is currently occupied by Charles De Ketelaere (distractive sequelae of the left knee with involvement of the medial collateral ligament), Matteo Ruggeri (traumatic-distractive sequelae of the right ankle with involvement of the internal joint compartment) , Giorgio Scalvini (low back pain) and José Palomino (intermediate degree injury of the semitendinosus muscle of the left thigh), as well as long-term patient El Bilal Touré (out since the start of the season due to a rupture of the insertion of the tendon of the right rectus femoris).