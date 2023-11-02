In the next six rounds, four difficult away games for Inzaghi’s team: a hot stadium and tactical and technical difficulties with the Dea

Luigi Garlando

November 2 – MILAN

General Inzaghi begins his away campaign on Saturday. Between the 11th and 16th matchdays, his Inter will have to face Atalanta, Juve, Napoli and Lazio away from home. That is, two teams that are playing the Champions League (Naples, Lazio), one that, without penalty, would be playing it (Juve) and Atalanta, protagonists in the Europa League. These four battles beyond the Milanese border will say a lot about the leaders. What comforts Inzaghi are the habits of the troops who feel at home away from home: only victories in away games in the championship and a draw in the Champions League. The hostile stadium imposes a minimum level of tension which in the San Siro fort Inter sometimes loses (Sassuolo, Bologna). But the trip to Bergamo, against a healthy Atalanta, hides pitfalls. Juve, who barely survived here, is a warning.

Magic triangle

—

Inzaghi knows this, also from direct experience, in his two previous moves to Gewiss as an Inter player. In 2021-22 the 0-0 ended Inter’s streak of 8 victories. Last year, the Nerazzurri went 3-2 by overcoming Lookman’s deficit, but it was another Goddess, who suffered a third defeat and had conceded 12 goals in 7 games. This comes from two victories in the championship and one missed due to distraction in the cup. Three games played well, in crescendo. And he has the third defense of the tournament: 8 goals scored in 10 matches, 7 clean sheets like the Nerazzurri. Inzaghi’s first difficulty will be equalizing the enthusiasm of a team, already in the Champions League zone, which is sensing the feat and the leap in quality. The Gewiss will be torrid. Then there will be the tactical difficulties that Gasperini imposes on everyone. The match, as always, will be played here, between Atalanta’s desire to jump on the opponent, one by one, and Inzaghi’s ability to come out of it. Calhanoglu and Mkhitaryan will be attacked in pressing. They will become valuable wingers and arms to raise the ball. Two years ago, Brozovic, a prisoner, began to build Bastoni a lot, then Gasp moved Pessina to the arm and the game changed. We expect moves and countermoves of this kind. But it will also be a technical challenge, because for some time now the Goddess has no longer only been wearing her now, anyone who sums her up in an all-out one-on-one doesn’t know her. The midfielder De Roon, Ederson, Koopmeiners does not lower their numbers today in front of Barella, Calhanoglu, Mkhitaryan. The Bergamo trio has developed a remarkable understanding and interchangeability of roles. Gasp can move them at will, because all three know how to set up from behind and all three attack the area, often doing it together, moving the ball around the perimeter.

Watch the entire Serie A TIM and much other sport on DAZN. Activate now.

Scamacca more

—

In the recent past, the Bergamo maneuver often imploded due to a lack of refinement, now, with Scamacca’s new reference, everything becomes simpler. As long as he is always the one who blossomed in Empoli, where he showed the complete range of the good 9. Against a tower like this, powerful and technical, complemented by Lookman’s speed and short-term reactivity, the best defense in the championship will have to give its best of himself. On this basis, General Inzaghi will then be able to try to build victory. As? Dzeko equalized last year by slipping behind the Orobic line. Atalanta, who runs forward, suffers the ball behind due to their constitution. Let’s look back at Lautaro’s splendid volley goal in the 2-2 draw at San Siro: change of game for Barella who assists Toro. The Goddess, who gathers in pressing, is also allergic to timely changes of play and, led to overbalance forward, she has always suffered from Lukaku’s pursuit of depth. Thuram is something else, but he can still hurt in open spaces. Inzaghi could play with the clock and win with patience. Changes at the level of De Roon, Koopmainers and Ederson, who work a lot, Gasp doesn’t have them. And not even in band. Inzaghi, as he has already done, can smash after the hour of play, with Frattesi and the spare arrows. The generals scan the Gewiss plain. The Battle of Bergamo promises spectacle.

November 2, 2023 (modified November 2, 2023 | 10:18)

© ALL RIGHTS RESERVED