Gasperini emergency for the Europa League match: in addition to the Belgian, Scalvini and Ruggeri are also in the pits

Gian Piero Gasperini’s Atalanta is preparing for the fourth day of the Europa League groups. Sturm Graz arrives at the Gewiss Stadium, in what could be a very difficult match in terms of qualification. La Dea is in emergency: in addition to El Bilal Tourè and Josè Palomino, three other players are stopped.

full infirmary

El Bilal Tourè and Josè Palomino, out of action since the beginning of the season, are not the only ones stopped in the pits. Scalvini, Ruggeri and Charles De Ketelaere will also not be available for the Europa League match. The central defender is still struggling with low back pain. The winger is recovering from injuries to his right ankle (with involvement of the internal joint compartment). The Belgian, however, has not fully recovered from the problems with his left knee (with involvement of the medial collateral ligament).