We bring you more Mario Kart news and more specifically Mario Kart 8 Deluxe: it is news of its additional DLC content.

You already know that, a few weeks ago, along with DLC 5, version 2.4.0 of the game was released, which we recently detailed. It has then been confirmed that Diddy Kong, Funky Kong, Pauline and Peachette arrive as playable characters in DLC 6 launching this winter.

Remember that it has been confirmed that this DLC 6 will be released on November 9, 2023. But those are not the only news. We already learned about some additional features and also new gameplays of each track, and the complete list of new Miis costumes. These are the new cups and tracks:

Acorn Cup: Rome Under the Moon Tour, GCN DK Mountain, Wii Daisy Circuit and Piranha Plant Ruins Tour

Spiked Shell Cup: Madrid Walk Tour, Estela Glacier 3DS, SNES Bowser’s Castle 3 and Wii Rainbow Path

Now we have the time at which this content will be released, as it has been published on the official Nintendo Japan website. In it, it is specified that it will be launched at 10:00 am Japanese local time on November 9, which would be 2:00 am Spanish peninsular time on November 9 / 8:00 pm ET on November 8 / more schedules here.

You can also see it in this video:

