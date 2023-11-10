Once again the Great Middle Eastern Game passes through the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, specifically revolving around the fate of the terrorist organization Hamas in the Gaza Strip. After the bloody massacre on 7 October by the Palestinian extremist phalanxes, on 11 October Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu finally decided to put an end to this uncomfortable coexistence by pledging to “destroy Hamas at all costs” – this is obviously a slogan referring to the armed wing of the Qassam brigades, since its political leadership is divided between Amman, Beirut and Doha. But what are the reasons for Hamas’s political success and how has it consolidated its power in that “orphan” strip of land on which the world’s spotlight is now focused?

Despite the ever-increasing number of Palestinian victims, according to the Gaza Ministry of Health, over 12 thousand civilians were killed, around half of whom were children, the Israeli government does not seem to be too concerned about distinguishing between civilians and military objectives and has legitimized the so-called “collateral damage” of its retaliation by equating, without too many veils, its citizens with terrorists; as Israeli President Isaac Herzog himself said, it is “an entire nation out there that is responsible”, thus reinforcing the (false) rhetoric about the 2.3 million aware and involved Gazans who “could have rebelled against this evil regime”. Even Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, after ordering a total siege of the strip, cutting off water, fuel and electricity, said: “We are fighting against beasts and we will act accordingly”, based on the assumption that “collective guilt” of the Palestinians must necessarily correspond to “collective punishment”.

Vote against

A central part of these theses arose with the events of 2006, when the Palestinian National Authority operating in the West Bank and Gaza authorized elections in all territories for the renewal of the Legislative Council, in an electoral climate inflamed by a tumultuous series of events : the years of the second Intifada, the death of the long-serving Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat and the Israeli withdrawal of troops and settlements – 21 which housed 9 thousand Jews – from the strip in 2005. At the time, few observers expected that it would be the last authorized vote by the PNA, led at the time, as today, by President Mahmoud Abbas (Abu Mazen) and the result was shocking for many. Hamas, which was competing in its first elections, was born after 1987 from an offshoot of the Muslim Brotherhood as a “charitable” organization, and had gradually expanded its support throughout the Palestinian territories, particularly in the poorest ones in the strip, by establishing soup kitchens , hospitals and services.

The elections ended with a surprising victory for Hamas which obtained 74 seats with approximately 44-45% of the votes (440 thousand) against Fatah which obtained 41-43% with 45 seats. As Lara Friedman, president of the Middle East Peace Foundation, which promotes rapprochement between Israelis and Palestinians, pointed out, in no district of the Gaza Strip had Hamas obtained a majority of votes. “Currently, children make up about half of Gaza’s population, which means that only a fraction of the territory’s current population has ever voted for Hamas.” Furthermore, an exit poll from those elections reported that “three-quarters of Palestinian voters wanted Hamas to change its position on Israel and around 80% supported a peace agreement.”

The main motivation for the vote was not the elimination of Israel, which had just abandoned the exclave, but the promise made by Hamas, which presented itself with a more ascetic style than that of Abbas’ PNA – the Fatah leaders live in luxurious homes and travel in Mercedes, Sheikh Ahmed Yassin, founder of Hamas, lived in a shack with an earthen floor and traveled around on foot – to cleanse the country of corruption and improve its internal security. As Palestinian politician Mustafa Barghouti explained to CNN: “Mostly they voted against Fatah, against corruption, against nepotism, against the failure of the peace process and against the lack of leadership.” At the time, a vote for Hamas was therefore a vote against Fatah, rather than against Israel. Following the elections, a violent civil war broke out between Hamas and Fatah which ended with the Islamist movement taking power in the strip while Fatah, through the PNA, retained control of the West Bank – still partly occupied by Israel. Since then the state of tension between Hamas and the other Arab-Palestinian militias has never stopped.

No way out

With the victory of Hamas, the situation for the Palestinians of the Strip became complicated. Israel imposed a total embargo of the enclave, with continued control of its airspace and territorial waters, and detained numerous Hamas officials, including some elected lawmakers. Western powers temporarily cut off the flow of aid to the Palestinian Authority and the Palestinian economy collapsed. What followed is the tragic course of the last ten years, with the PA crisis, the siege conditions placed by Israel on the entire Gaza Strip and the eruptions of deadly violence by Hamas and other armed factions in the territory , reminding the entire world of the perennial threat they represent and the disproportionate price paid by the civilian population of Gaza. With the approval of the United States and Israel, Qatar provides economic support by helping Gaza authorities cover expenses such as infrastructure and salaries of public officials. Meanwhile, through more covert and illicit means, Hamas has for years received aid and support from Iran to enhance its military capabilities.

In light of the events of October 7, even fewer governments will treat Hamas as a normal political actor. However, in the years before the current war, Palestinians in Gaza had more immediate concerns than finding the means to remove the armed faction that had established itself among the population. As Jonah Shepp wrote in the Intelligencer: “Many Gazans would prefer not to be ruled by Hamas militants, but they simply cannot mount a campaign to rid themselves of them, not without grave risks to their lives, livelihoods and families. They are too busy struggling to survive day after day. Hamas consolidates its grip on power through an excessive role in Gaza’s economy: it is the only organization capable of regularly paying salaries, has tight control over foreign aid, and maintains Gaza’s dependence on Israel for water and electricity, preferring to build rockets instead of infrastructure.”

Other analysts suggest that the moment may require more reflection within Israel as well. Hamas militants “are arsonists, and we must remember that arsonists seek a world in which everything burns,” wrote Ben Rhodes, a former Obama administration official. Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s long-term policy of besieging Gaza, expanding West Bank settlements and making deals with Arab autocrats did not ensure security, but led Israel to lower its guard as Hamas plotted its attack in the name of the Palestinian Resistance, which will be very difficult to destroy.