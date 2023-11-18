His son Furio grew up in the football school named after Valcareggi: “I rejoice for him as for Gigi Riva”. President Romei: “He has always remained attached to his roots, he is all his father”

As soon as the match is over, Chiesa reads the messages on his mobile phone and one of the first says: “Congratulations, you’re great and Italy needs you” and Federico immediately replies with the strength emoji and a Rossoneri heart , the colors of Settignanese. Maurizio Romei, its president, wrote to him when he was a child and kicked his first ball at the age of 5. A still special relationship as Romei himself tells us: “I sent him the message after the extraordinary double he scored against Macedonia and he replied to me immediately because he always remained attached to his roots. Even as a child he was very polite, he took the teachings of his family who have been at his side, from every point of view. He is a serious, kind boy. For the levels he has reached now, he could have even forgotten about me and his origins, instead we are always in contact and when I write to him, his response is never long in coming.”