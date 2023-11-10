The Rossoneri club is struggling with a renovation of the walls that Pioli’s players cross at every home match: fans with fan tokens are choosing the images that will be reproduced

A coat of white. Or rather, red and black. In Milan there is a team that has decided to redo its look in the heart of its home stadium, Giuseppe Meazza, and is asking the fans for support in defining the new design. Right in the heart of San Siro, in fact, Milan is busy with the renovation of the corridor that leads to the changing rooms of Stefano Pioli’s team: basically, the walls will soon be repainted and this is the moment in which the images to represent are chosen on the walls. Precisely with the aim of broadening participation in this decision-making process as much as possible, the club from via Aldo Rossi called the fan token platform into question.

Word to the people

—

Obviously the community of owners of the Rossoneri digital tokens is large and is also a rather representative sample of the popular will of the Devil’s fans. Thus, four different polls were opened on the dedicated app, each with a head-to-head between two truly “Milan” images ready to remember the team’s recent joys: it is above all the celebrations – individual or collective – that compete for a place on the walls of the corridor, with the virtual polling stations which will remain open until Thursday 16 November. To vote you need to have a Milan fan token in your wallet, the digital wallet.