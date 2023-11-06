Suara.com – Legal Deputy for the National Winning Team (TPN) Ganjar-Mahfud, Todung Mulya Lubis, said, in order to restore the authority of the Constitutional Court (MK), the MK Honorary Council (MKMK) could take the decision to dismiss Chief Constitutional Court Anwar Usman dishonorably.

According to Todung, the public is waiting for the MKMK’s decision regarding the MK judge’s ethical violations regarding the decision regarding the age limit for presidential and vice-presidential candidates which will allow Gibran Rakabuming Raka to run for the 2024 presidential election.

“If the MKMK wants to be bolder, 3 MK judges can be dismissed. If they want to be bolder, 5 MK judges can also be dismissed and replaced,” said Todung in a discussion entitled ‘Waiting for the MKMK’s Decision’ at the TPN Ganjar-Mahfud Media Center, Menteng. , Central Jakarta, Monday (6/11/2023).

Todung said, on the shoulders of the MKMK, the public’s trust in the MK is at stake.

“Tomorrow there will be a MKMK decision, it is said that 9 judges have been complained about and all of them violated ethics. MKMK Chairman Jimly Asshiddiqie said that ethical violations have been proven. However, the issue of sanctions is not yet clear. The sanctions could be in the form of warnings, written warnings and dishonorable dismissal,” he said.

Chief Justice of the Constitutional Court (MK) Anwar Usman at the MK Building. (Suara.com/Dea)

In his opinion, he had never seen the Constitutional Court at its lowest point as it is now. According to him, currently there has been a degradation of the Constitutional Court’s authority, he also brought up the Akil Mochtar case.

“In the past, Akil Mochtar and Patrialis Akbar had corruption cases. What is happening now is not money corruption but constitutional corruption,” he said.

Furthermore, he said, in the Constitutional Court it was clear that there was a conflict of interest. Because a judge cannot decide on cases where there is a conflict of family interests. If the judge still insists on taking part in deciding the case then the decision could be said to be legally flawed.

According to him, what the Chief Justice of the Constitutional Court did was not only a violation of ethics but more than that, what he did was a violation of the law.

“The law provides for dismissal for disgraceful conduct. Jimly needs to dishonorably dismiss the Chief Justice of the Constitutional Court, Anwar Usman. Is that possible? We’ll wait and see tomorrow. However, if we quote Jimly’s statement, it is clear that there was a violation of the Chief Constitutional Court’s ethics,” he said.

He said, the world is currently looking at Indonesia. Indonesia is experiencing a sad regression of democracy and law as a nation. Democracy and law are experiencing setbacks.

“Don’t talk about golden Indonesia if we can’t enforce law enforcement. Indonesia could become a country that is close to a failed state,” he concluded.

Chairman of the Honorary Council of the Constitutional Court (MKMK) Jimly Asshiddiqie (center) gives a press statement at the MK Building, Jakarta, Monday (30/10/2023). (Suara.com/Alfian Winanto)

For your information, Chairman of the Honorary Council of the Constitutional Court (MKMK) Jimly Asshiddiqie said that his party had drawn conclusions from the examination of 21 cases of alleged ethical violations in the preparation of the Constitutional Court (MK) decision Number 90/PUU-XXI/2023.

Jimly stated that he had held an internal meeting with other MKMK members, namely Bintan Saragih and Wahiduddin Adams.

“We have heard everything. Finally we had an internal meeting. We have made a conclusion,” said Jimly, at the Constitutional Court Building, Friday (3/11/2023).

“It just needs to be formulated into a decision with considerations that hopefully can answer all the issues,” he continued.

Jimly confirmed that the MKMK decision would be read out on Tuesday (7/10/2023) at 16.00 WIB after the MK plenary session.

According to him, the verdict will most likely be quite bold. This is because there were 21 reports processed by the MKMK with the number of reported constitutional judges being different.