At odds with Israel, Hezbollah deployed 700 elite fighters to the Golan Heights. Photo/Illustration

BEIRUT – Militia Lebanon Iran-backed Hizbullah has deployed more than 700 elite fighters near the occupied Golan Heights Israel in Syria amid rising tensions with Israel. This is according to a report by the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR).

The fighters were reportedly trained by Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and gathered from various countries in the Middle East, such as Syria, Iraq and the occupied Palestinian territories.

They have been deployed to areas near the Israeli-occupied Syrian Golan Heights front line in Al-Quneitra province, western Rif Dimashq province, and parts of western Daraa province.

The troops are said to have arrived in the region since October in small numbers, avoiding coordination with the ruling Assad regime in Syria, which is allied with Iran and Hezbollah as reported by The New Arab, Friday (17/11/2023).

The Assad regime has long guarded the front lines of the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, preventing any attacks on Israeli forces there.

Israel has exchanged fire with Hezbollah in southern Lebanon since the outbreak of war with Hamas in the Gaza Strip last month.

An estimated 1,200 Israelis died as a result of Hamas’ surprise attack on Israel on October 7, while more than 11,400 Palestinians including more than 4,700 children died in Israel’s indiscriminate retaliatory war in Gaza.

Meanwhile, according to AFP, at least 90 people were killed on the Lebanese side in cross-border fighting, while six soldiers and two civilians were killed on the Israeli side.

(ian)