Google entered the telephone market with a discreet but firm step. The Pixels have always stood out for getting the best out of Android and having excellent cameras. He Google Pixel 8 has arrived a few months ago and has done so with several very outstanding features again and in Media Marktacquiring it, we will take the Pixel Buds Pro, one of the best Bluetooth headphones of the moment. All for 859 euros.

Google Pixel 8 – Unlocked Android Smartphone with Advanced Pixel Camera, 24-Hour Battery Life and Powerful Security Features – Pink, 256GB

Buy the Google Pixel 8 with the Pixel Buds Pro as a gift at the best price

The latest phone Googlehe Pixel 8has a price of 859 euros and only at MediaMarkt does it bring us as a gift the Pixel Buds ProGoogle’s wireless headphones valued at 180 euros. Furthermore, by purchasing it, we will also have 50 euros discount on the Pixel Watch. All with shipping at no additional cost.

This Google Pixel 8 has a screen Super Actua 6.7-inch OLED Display with resolution of 2,992 x 1,344 points, a refresh rate of 120 Hz and glass Gorilla Glass Victus 2. Mount the processor Google Tensor G3 with the Titan M2 security coprocessor. Has a 12GB RAM and internal storage 256 GB.





Its rear camera has a three-lens module, with the main one 50 MP, a 48 MP wide angle and a 48 MP telephoto, to which it adds Super Res Zoom 30 and Night Sight in photo and video. The front camera is 10.5 MP.

It has a 5,500 mAh battery that reaches with WiFi and with intensive use the six or seven hours of screen time in the most optimistic scenarios. Its charging figure is poorer and it takes around an hour and 10 minutes to fully charge it.

It comes with the Android 14 operating system with seven years of updates. For your connections, it has Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.35G, NFC for contactless payments and USB-C as a physical connector. It also has a fingerprint reader under the screen, facial recognition, certification IP68 and thermometer.





For their part, the Pixel Buds Pro have an 11mm dynamic speaker transducer, they connect via Bluetooth 5.0 con active noise cancellation, multipoint connectivity and IPX4 protection. In addition, they have an accelerometer and gyroscope with motion detection and a autonomy in the headphones of up to seven hours with noise cancellation active and up to 11 hours without activating it. With the case, 20 hours with ANC and up to 31 hours without ANC are reached.

Images | Ricardo Aguilar and Ivan Linares for Xataka

