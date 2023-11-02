The actor faces a media trial for alleged domestic violence, which jeopardizes his permanence and relevance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

It’s no secret that Marvel Studios is going through difficult times: many of its productions have not gone well and, looking ahead, there is a lot of uncertainty. Added to this are the legal problems of Jonathan Majors, the actor called to convert Kang the Conqueror in the next big villain of the MCU.

Introduced in season 1 of Loki as The one who remains, Kang the Conqueror took on an even more relevant role in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Now, Majors has reprized the role in season 2 of the God of Deception series on Disney+.

Although Kang the Conqueror is the successor of Thanos chosen by Marvel Studios to be the rival to beat in the next Avengers films, the news surrounding the actor could lead the studio to a change of plans that, in fact, is a choice due to how the story has been constructed.

As reported by Variety, the annual retreat of Marvel Studios, which took place in September, had as one of the main topics of discussion the fate of Jonathan Majors, as well as what to do if his situation becomes complicated and it is necessary to mark distances.

Who could replace Kang the Conqueror?

The article itself cites a plausible candidate to replace Jonathan Majors’ villain and maintain a considerable level of threat over the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe: he Doctor Death.

The infamous villain of the Fantastic Four will predictably appear in the film of the same name that will introduce Marvel’s first family to the MCU.

Doctor Doom is a fairly logical choice to serve as Kang’s emergency replacement for the remainder of Multiverse Saga if Jonathan Majors’ legal situation becomes unacceptable for Disney. In fact, it seems strange that the Mouse House has not distanced itself as a preventive measure, given the nature of Hollywood with these cases.

For now, Jonathan Majors He will face his high-profile trial for domestic violence at the end of the month, although first we will see him finish season 2 of Loki, where, precisely, his variants of Kang are very relevant.