On Thursday evening Paul Magnette, the mayor of the Belgian city of Charleroi, said at least 85 graves had been vandalized in the Jewish section of the cemetery in Marcinelle, which is part of the municipality of Charleroi and is known in Italy for a 1956 mine fire in which 136 Italian emigrants died. Those responsible stole some symbols of the Star of David from the tombs, the historic symbol associated with Judaism which today is present at the center of the flag of Israel, but which during the Shoah was used as a method of identifying Jews. No non-Jewish graves were vandalized, and no writings or graffiti were left behind.

Magnette said the section of the cemetery where the events occurred, the graves targeted and the fact that some Stars of David were stolen indicate an anti-Semitic intent. The mayor condemned the gesture, saying that “anti-Semitism is a plague that we must continue to fight with all our strength.” He also expressed his solidarity with the families affected by the vandalism.

In Charleroi there was a large wave of Jewish emigration from Poland after the First World War: like many Italians, the Polish Jews who settled in the area worked mainly in the mines and factories of the area. Many of them were deported to concentration camps, including Auschwitz, during the Second World War: in the same cemetery that was vandalized there is a large memorial dedicated “to the Jewish martyrs of the Charleroi region who were victims of Nazism”.

In the context of continued bombings and attacks by the Israeli army in the Gaza Strip in recent weeks, itself a response to the violent attack by the radical Islamist group Hamas against Israel on October 7, since October in Europe and the United States Reports of anti-Semitic incidents have increased. Belgium has intensified surveillance of places easily attributable to its Jewish population, such as schools and places of worship.