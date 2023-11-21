On Monday night at least 37 people died and many others were injured in Brazzaville, in the Republic of Congo – not to be confused with the neighboring Democratic Republic of Congo – crushed by crowds in a stadium during an army recruitment event. Last week, centers were opened across the country where it was possible to register for the chance to enlist. According to a witness, the crowd began because many people began to push others present, as they feared they would not be able to register before registration closed.

The military is one of the few hiring institutions in the Republic of Congo. There were 1,500 places available, but more than 5,000 people had submitted their applications: long queues had been created throughout the week outside the Michel d’Ornano stadium in Brazzaville, where the accident occurred, and in other places in the country . According to some sources, there were thousands of young people outside the stadium on Monday. Unemployment in the country is very high, and many people do not have a regular contract, are self-employed and on a low income.