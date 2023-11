A fire in a building in the city of Luliang, in Shanxi province, northern China, caused the deaths of at least 26 people on Thursday morning. The fire started around 7 local time (midnight in Italy) in a building mostly occupied by offices of the Yongju Coal Group, a company that manages coal mines. State media said another 63 people were injured and the fire is now under control. No information on its causes has been disclosed at this time.