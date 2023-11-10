After ending her relationship with Gerard Piqué, amid several rumors of infidelity, Shakira decided to talk about it in her own way.

The singer wrote several songs, some of them more controversial than the previous ones, in which she not only gave details of her life with the footballer, It also confirmed what the whole world had been saying: Piqué would have cheated on her with a young woman 20 years younger than her, Clara Chía.

The world, then, was divided into two teams, some that supported the Colombian and others that gave their vote to the Spanish; but while all this was happening, The former Barcelona player remained completely silent, until now.

In a recent interview he offered to Catalan radio RAC1, Piqué revealed that for his own mental health he decided to ignore what the public and the Spanish press, as well as social media users, were saying: “If I had given importance Despite everything that was said about me, I would have been locked in my apartment or thrown out of a bedroom. The only way to get out of all this alive is to not give importance to anything“, said.

In addition, he sent a message to all those who took sides about his private life, since, he explained, they do not know what really happened: “people do not know even 10% of what has happened and I don’t want it to come out, because it’s private and it’s mine.“he added.

Regarding whether he will ever give his own version of what happened to the mother of his children, the Spaniard was blunt when he expressed: “I cannot go out every day to deny things that are not real. I don’t want to talk about it nor will I talk“, he concluded.

