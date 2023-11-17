The ninth edition of the 4K-HDR Summit has brought together in Malaga the world leaders of digital technology and audiovisual content, and according to experts, it will be consolidated that after High Definition (HD), Ultra High Definition (UHD) will be the future standard of the television. This ultra-high resolution will be joined by HDR for exceptional brightness.

JJOO and 4K HDR

This edition of the 4K-HDR Summit has focused on one of the most notable events for next year: the Paris Olympic Games. These Olympics will test the evolution of the usual sector since Tokyo 2020 was broadcast in 2021.

These 2024 Olympics will be produced entirely in 4K-HDRas confirmed by two of the star guests of the congress, Isidoro Moreno, Head of Engineering of the production company OBS (Olympic Broadcasting Services), and Guillermo Jiménez, Broadcast Engineering Director of OBS.

The production company OBS confirmed that it will use Super-fast 5G wireless connectivity for live coverage. 5G-connected cameras will be deployed for coverage of sports such as sailing, helping to bring viewers into the onboard action from the athlete’s point of view (POV).

The future of 4K also goes through satellite

Jorge Rodríguez, Head of Product Management and Presales at Hispasat, has looked to the future of the Ultra High Definition (UHD) via satellite. “We are still in the process of migrating from SD to HD. The market is quite stabilized, something we did not expect. The number of channels in UHD is the same, and even a little lower from 2020 to 2023.”

However, the UHD resolution continues to be one of the most determining factors for the consumers. “Streaming video quality continues to be one of the three characteristics most valued by the user. Our satellites retransmit more than a thousand TV channels in different regions and we have been able to reach more than two million users of our DTH platform.”

TVE’s 1 in 4K

This 4K future is not just words. Next year, DTT in HD will finally be mandatory, but Radiotelevisión Española will go one step further. Regular broadcasts in Ultra High Definition through DTT will be a reality in Spain starting February 15, 2024. This will be free and through DTT for 100% of the national territory.

This will allow Spanish spectators to enjoy the Paris 2024 Olympic Games and the German Euro Cup next summer, for which the Spanish National Team has already qualified. in 4K and without paying. In addition, three other UHD channels will continue to broadcast for free in Spain in tests: two on DTT and one on satellite (Hispasat).

The regular broadcast in UHD It was approved unanimously in July by the Board of Directors of the RTVE Corporation, thus placing the Spanish state public channel at the forefront of the world by broadcasting UHD-4K free-to-air through DTT on a regular basis. Until now, apart from UHD Spain’s technical tests (via DTT, Satellite, hybrid television and Internet), 4K image quality in Spain was only accessible through Payment Platforms (Movistar, Orange, Vodafone and Euskaltel ), which according to the International UHD Forum Tracker has 248 4K services/channels registered worldwide.