At the Milanese appointment with international motorcycling, AIROH presents itself with a collection full of novelties: Commander 2 and J 110 helmets for road lovers and Twist 3 and Aviator Ace 2 helmets for off-road disciplines

November 11, 2023

We start with the renewed adventure helmet Commander 2and then move on to the new versatile urban jet J110 which with a simple gesture can become a full face in all respects. Coming soon, too Spark 2present in all its captivating graphic and color variations.

Not to be missed are the Connor and Matryx helmets, on display for the first time at the Milanese show.

EICMA 2023 is also a showcase for the preview presentation of two other new helmets: the racing proposal with the GP800 model, and the Mathisse 2 flip up.

The company pays great attention to the on road segment, but an evolution regarding off-road vehicles cannot be missing. There are two new proposals, namely off road helmets Twist 3 e Aviator Ace 2both with predisposition for Bluetooth communication systems, a real revolution in the off road segment.

The study conducted by AIROH and Autoliv continues on the first motorcycle helmet in the world with integrated airbag for greater safety.

The integration of the airbag inside the helmet has been refined and improved. The current concept is oriented towards the use of a single shield, detachable in case of system activation, the updates allow an optimization of the airbag coverage area and a further improvement in safety performance.

The 2022 concept and the one with the 2023 innovations are on display at EICMA, to show, in a concrete way, the evolution of the project.

