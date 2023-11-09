A tempting offer for users interested in Nintendo products! This time the information will be great for those of you who are looking for an outstanding title of Nintendo Switch at a good price, specifically the great Grim Fandango Remastered.

In the European and American eShop They are currently offering us this title at a temporarily reduced price. This is a truly outstanding game, so we definitely recommend taking a look at the offer. You can find our tutorial on how to create an American account from any territory here.

You can now see its availability below until today November 9, 2023:

In this game, something is rotten in the land of the dead, and you are being taken for a fool. He meets Manny Calavera, a travel agent in the Department of Death. He sells luxury packages to souls on their four-year journey to eternal rest. But there is trouble in paradise. He helps Manny untangle himself from a conspiracy that threatens his own salvation.

Grim Fandango is a graphic adventure video game developed by LucasArts in 1998 for PC. It was the first video game to use the GrimE graphics engine and was widely acclaimed by critics and graphic adventure players as one of the best games in the history of the genre.

Grim Fandango combines elements of Mexica mythology in the belief in death, the style of film noir films, including The Maltese Falcon, On the Waterfront and Casablanca, to create the game’s setting around the “Land of the Dead ”, through which recently deceased souls, represented in the game as calaca characters, must travel before reaching their final destination, the Ninth Hell. The story follows the protagonist, travel agent Manuel “Manny” Calavera, as he tries to save Mercedes Meche Colomar, a newcomer with a virtuous soul, during her long trip.

A remastered version of Grim Fandango was announced during Sony’s E3 2014 press conference. It was developed by Schafer’s current studio (Double Fine Productions) and as of January 26, 2015 is available for PlayStation 4, PlayStation Vita, Microsoft Windows, Linux and Mac OS X. On May 5, 2015, the version for Android and iOS was published.

