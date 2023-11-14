We continue to bring you more good offers for users interested in Nintendo products. This time the information will be great for those of you who are looking for an outstanding title of Nintendo Switch at a good price, specifically from the Yooka-Laylee series.

In the European and American eShop They are currently offering us Yooka-Laylee at a temporarily reduced price. This is a truly outstanding game, so we definitely recommend taking a look at the offer. You can find our tutorial on how to create a European or American account from any territory here.

You can now see its availability below until today November 14, 2023: Yooka-Laylee – €7.99 (normally €39.99, 80% discount).

In addition, until November 20, Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair is also discounted by 80% and we can buy it for €5.99.

If you are looking for a good Nintendo Switch game, this is undoubtedly a good opportunity. Remember that we have previously received similar summer offers for various products: you have them compiled here.

Source: eShop.