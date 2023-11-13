The first days of November were marked by autumn weather: a tendency to decrease temperatures, rain and strong winds. However, this trend was broken at the end of last week. Now we could break several temperature records for this time of year.

A late but intense “summer”. This week will be marked by high temperatures in practically all of Spain. So much so that some places in the southwest of the Peninsula are expected to reach 30º throughout this week.

Not only are the maximum temperatures soaring, the forecasts also place the minimum temperatures in the tens except in some areas of the interior of the peninsula, where the minimum temperatures could remain around 7 or 8º in some inland capitals.

During the weekend (on the 11th and 12th) two average temperature records were broken in Spain. The forecasts indicate that we will break successive temperature records for practically every day of the week, although we will reach the highest temperatures on Tuesday the 14th.

It’s not the saints’ fault. If we want to find the person responsible for this rise in temperatures we will not have to resort to saints but to the atmospheric situation. More specifically, we can find the cause of this rise in temperatures in an anticyclone located over the Iberian Peninsula and an anticyclonic ridge.

The high pressure area will keep the peninsula safe from the possible passage of storms during these days, although precipitation associated with these storms could reach some northern areas, circulating to the north of the country.

If we attend to the data On average temperature in peninsular Spain from AEMET we can appreciate how anomalous the situation is. Although records from the last seven decades allow us to see a slight increase in maximum and minimum temperatures between November 5 and 10, data after the 11th show rather colder temperatures. This does not look like it will be the case in 2023.

One week ahead. Although the highest temperatures are expected to occur on Tuesday, the heat episode could last until the weekend. And if the forecasts are met, this “summer” will end up leaving us at the mercy of another anomaly, only this time, a cold one, with temperatures below usual starting on Tuesday the 21st.

A year breaking records. The anomaly is little anomalous if we take into account how they have been evolving the temperatures throughout this entire year 2023. This year began with exceptionally warm temperatures during the first weeks of January and continued with an “early” and persistent summer.

This year, with few spring and autumn days, has been dotted with various heat waves and other warm episodes, as well as numerous occasions in which thermometers have reached record temperatures (records for the highest average temperatures have been broken on up to 38 days). on the peninsula).

In Xataka | There is a place in Spain that has not had a “cold” autumn for more than ten years. It’s our canary in the mine

Imagen | ECMWF