Today the French independent studio Hibernian Workshop published Astral Ascent are PC, PlayStation 5 e Nintendo Switch. This roguelite sees the player leading a team of four heroes who must fight against twelve powerful bosses, the Zodiacs, in a fantasy and modern pixel art world.

Each time you die you will be able to change your perks, summons, unique auras and other gameplay elements. The game includes both single and multiplayer modesallowing you to play with a friend in local cooperative mode or online thanks to Steam Remote Play. The game features 17 different endings, fully animated and narrated and a fifth playable character will also be released in 2024.

