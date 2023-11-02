Andrea Messetti CEO e Head of Growth di Asters

Asters revolutionizes digital marketing with AI at the IAB Forum in Milan

In the setting of the IAB Forum, one of the largest events dedicated to digital innovation in Italy, which will be held in Milan on 8 and 9 November, the Italian startup Asters will take the stage to present the new features of its platform. Asters is revolutionizing the world of marketing by applying Artificial Intelligence to Social Media Marketing (SMM) and effectively opening the new Social Media Automation market.

Developed by the Veronese “digital project laboratory”, Libero Social, Asters is currently the most advanced Italian platform in the field of AI-based SMM. What makes it unique is its advanced use of AI, which is able to optimize and automate all operational steps of social media management, including workflows and team organization. Furthermore, Asters is the only “all in one” SMM platform that allows you to use AI to automatically manage all phases of SMM activity: from content creation to publication, from analysis to sponsorship.

“The Asters platform is one strategic tool for both agencies and editorial groups that manage brands’ social pages, it simplifies, speeds up and automates social posting processes thanks to AI, to create original and relevant content on social media, pooling emotional intelligence and the artificial one”, says Alessandro Bonaccorsi, CEO of Yobee. Yobee recently signed a reserved capital increase with the aim of acquiring a 20% share of Asters. Bonaccorsi underlines that the application of AI to digital marketing is has become essential for business development, both nationally and internationally.

Asters makes intensive use of AI to improve the productivity of agencies and editorial groups that manage brands’ social pages. AI simplifies and accelerates the processes of social posting, enabling the creation of original and relevant content on social media. Asters combines emotional and artificial intelligence to achieve extraordinary results.

One of Asters’ distinctive features is AI Autopilot, a personalized service based on the specific needs of the platform’s users. AI Autopilot creates custom workflows and enables Artificial Intelligence to automate the most time-consuming tasks. This saves time and increases productivity. Examples include Autopilot for content discovery, post creation, and team management.

The use of AI in Discover and in the generation of content and images allows us to drastically reduce trend search times. With a few keywords and one click, you can find new content ideas and monitor your competitors’ communications.

“Con Asters e l’IA, you save time in producing texts,” explains Andrea Messetti, CEO and Head of Growth of Asters. Posts are automatically generated in less than ten seconds and in 27 languages, personalized according to the objectives and tone of voice selected, and tailored for each individual social network. He concludes Messetti: “Among other features, Asters allows the generation of three proposals for each post, with intro text, body and call to action, the insertion of trending hashtags, emojis and texts, all already formatted and the attachment of images and ready-to-use graphics. Furthermore, it is possible to define the editorial calendar, with the advance planning of all posts and the suggestion of the most performing day, time and format for each social channel. We look forward to seeing you then Asters stand at IAB Forum, 8 and 9 November”.

