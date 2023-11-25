Ubisoft recently hired a new screenwriter for franchise of Assassin’s Creed.

The story of Assassin’s Creed has always been a key part of the franchise’s success. On the one hand we have the plots dedicated to murderers of the pastflagship of the series, while on the other we have the story sections set in the presentwhich, however, after the Desmond interlude found little interest in the public.

The series has therefore never found the perfect balance between its narrative sections and it cannot be ruled out that this new screenwriter has been hired precisely to give a new direction to the franchise.

The screenwriter in question is Rick Godwina new name in the gaming sector given that he has worked on projects less known to the public such as Harmony: The Fall of Reverie e Under the Waves.

Despite his less than impressive CV, the titles on which Godwin has worked clearly show the importance that the screenwriter gives to narrative immersiona quality that could certainly be useful to the Assassin’s Creed franchise.

As it’s the end of my first official week on the job: I am ridiculously delighted to announce I am now Lead Writer at Ubisoft Bordeaux, working on the Assassin’s Creed franchise! pic.twitter.com/F2b2l6nqsk — Rik Godwin (@Tafdolphin) November 24, 2023

Godwin will work specifically at Ubisoft Bordeaux, the studio behind it Assassin’s Creed Mirage. In the past, the team had worked mainly as a support studio but, given the success of Mirage, it cannot be ruled out that Ubisoft wants to entrust the studio a more important role in the future.

We remind you that there are currently four titles announced for the future of the saga: Assassin’s Creed Jade, Infinity, Codename Red e Codename Hexe.

Ubisoft Bordeaux won’t be helming any of these titles, so Godwin is unlikely can contribute in some way. It may therefore be some time before players can experience his contribution to the Assassin’s Creed franchise.