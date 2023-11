Ubisoft has decided to give a gift to PC players by making it Assassin’s Creed Syndicate available for freehowever you have to hurry as the promotion is only valid until December 6th.

This is the Standard Edition, therefore the version without DLC, but once redeemed tramite Ubisoft Connect it will remain in your library forever. Assassin’s Creed Syndicate tells the story of the Frye twins, Jacob and Evie, in Victorian London during the Second Industrial Revolution.

