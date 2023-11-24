Ubisoft has launched an advertising initiative within the video games of the Assassin’s Creed franchise, showing a banner featuring Assassin’s Creed Mirage, the new chapter of the brand that takes players into the historical context of Baghdad during the Abassid Caliphate.

In this regard, these advertisements would appear while playing the game. For Ubisoft, however, it is a remediable technical error, even if at the moment what happened has sparked Reddit and social media with opinions on the development path and policies of the French studio, recently in the storm due to the dismissal of some historic staff members due to allegations of sexual harassment.

Previous article

Cult of the Lamb: svelata l’espansione Sins of the Flesh