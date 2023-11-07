The new game in the Assassin’s Creed saga set in Japan would star two characters. A report has already revealed one of them, a very particular real samurai within the historical context in which the game is set.

After Assassin’s Creed Mirage, the next big project of Ubisoft for his best-selling saga is Assassin’s Creed Redthe game set in feudal Japan that so many fans have been waiting and waiting for for years.

This Assassin’s Creed Red is still far away, but some details have been leaked in a report. Of course, everything that is going to be mentioned is not official information, so we recommend being cautious and not taking anything for granted.

These would be the protagonists of Assassin’s Creed Red

The information comes from the well-known leaker Tom Henderson, of Insider Gaming, who assures that his sources have already revealed to him the identity of one of the game’s protagonists. This would be a real and extremely particular historical figure.

Assassin’s Creed Red would star Yasukethe first African samurai who arrived as a slave to the Japanese coast in the 16th century and who ended up becoming the personal bodyguard of Oda Nobunaga himself.

Although the records do not go too deep, Yasuke’s story seems truly epic, since it came to become a samuraibeing the first african to do so. He even fought for the powerful daimyo who would change the fate of Japan during the Sengoku period.

The report notes that Yasuke’s story will be rewritten in the game to match its proposed historical context… and there’s more. The second character (of which there have already been rumors) would be Naoe, a woman who also existed.

Naoe Fujibayashi fue hija de Fujibayashi Nagato, who is considered one of the most famous shinobi in history. We cannot yet draw hasty conclusions, as we have already commented previously.

The report dares to speculate on the characters who will accompany this particular duo: Fujibayashi Nagato, Oda Nobunaga, Akechi Mitsuhide, Hattori Hanzo, Toyotomi Hideyoshi, Kōdai-in Ashikaga Yoshiaki, Akechi Kagemitsu and more famous historical figures could be present.

The second shinobi character in Assassin’s Creed Red has already been talked about, but Yasuke is the first information that has been revealed. This character has been present in many games and series such as Nioh or Afro Samurai.

Regarding Assassin’s Creed Red, last month it was said that the game would arrive in 2024, according to the LinkedIn of an employee at Ubisoft. What do you expect from this title set in Japan? What do you think Assassin’s Creed Mirage?