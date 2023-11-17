Of absolutely all the surprises that 2023 had in store for us, I swear that not even in my wildest dreams would I have opted to end up writing the following: Assassin’s Creed Nexus VR It is one of the most fun and original games I have tried so far in virtual reality.

While you get up from the floor and grab a chair so you don’t fall on your ass again, let me also say that, in fact, even having tried it in Meta Quest 2 instead of the third version, and wanting to see to what extent I could scale this on PlayStation VR2, it has been a real joy on all levels.

A very pleasant surprise

I can’t think of many other games that are as difficult to adapt to virtual reality as Assassin’s Creed. Think for a moment about the situation we are facing, because here we must add the concept of the open world, the possibility of approaching missions in different ways, stealth, attacks from heights with the hidden blade, leaps of faith , the fights with parry and, if all that were not enough, the almost impossible mission of bringing that concoction together into a good parkour game.

As a fan of the saga Assassin’s Creedit makes me very happy to be able to say that not only are all those options there, but they also all work like a charm in an adaptation that has pleasantly surprised me.

From the hand of Ezio, Kassandra and Connor, I have walked through open stages while climbing towers holding on to stones and the sides of the windows in a very comfortable way. I have reached the top to synchronize with the scenario and be able to visualize from above, as if it were a model, where the different main and secondary objectives that that map offered me were.

I opened my arms and pressed a button to launch myself onto a straw cart, taking a leap of faith after which I ran to the next anchorage to, in elevator mode, rise to the roof of a building where, holding on from the edge, I have grabbed an enemy’s foot with my hand to throw him down and eliminate him stealthily.





All this with a complete freedom of action which has been crowned in the best possible way by starting to run while jumping between beams and roofs, with an agility as impressive as the ease that was offered to me to never break that rhythm while avoiding all types of obstacles.

That I have been able to do all this without going through extensive and cumbersome tutorials, and with a control system adapted with the sole intention of making all those movements as intuitive as possible, on more than one occasion has seemed like witchcraft to me.

Everything good about Assassin’s Creed in virtual reality

To give you an idea – because I imagine that when you hold on to things you must already be quite clear that it requires simple trigger presses simulating the one that you are opening and closing your hands -, the jumps parkour They are done exactly the same as in the traditional video game. If you run forward and press a button, your vision and head turns will indicate in which direction the character will jump in search of the next point on which to place his feet.

On paper, the idea already shows the extent to which they have pursued a strategy that is as simple as it is effective, but then it begins to add details such as, for example, that if you are running and jump towards a wall or obstacle that is at half height, all you have to do is push your hand down, without having to touch any trigger, to tell the game that this jump needs extra support to gain height and that neither your speed nor the flow of movement is affected.





The same for scales that are a little further away and in which you can push yourself simply by moving your hands downwards, or to the sides, or even forwards and backwards when in the middle of all that parkour line you find yourself. It is a bar that you hold on to with one arm and that allows you to simulate the swing of a monkey that you would have in the original game.

It is easy for you, at this point, to have doubts about the extent to which all this materializes as I am telling it. In fact, it is a doubt that I myself had shortly after starting the game and that ended up surprising me as soon as I faced one of those challenges that, often, and even outside of virtual reality, tend to be a pain in the ass. The typical race against time through portals.

That’s just the moment when Assassin’s Creed Nexus VR It blew my mind, overcoming all the doors without problems, without stopping for a second, and seeing how the character landed on each jump right at the point where I was looking.





And from there, with the most complex of all completely tied up and secured, Assassin’s Creed Nexus VR It adds little things. Go into a temple where you use a shield to avoid the arrow traps, using the bow you just picked up to stop the spiked ceiling that has just been activated from descending dangerously towards you, throwing knives to make boxes fall that kill the enemies below, throwing stones and bottles to make soldiers come to investigate and you can stick the hidden blade in their back…

VidaExtra’s opinion

Without being anything absolutely revolutionary, everything is so well measured and woven that going through its different challenges without too many difficulties is a real delight. Just to put a point on it, the grips on certain structures should be a little more lenient to avoid frustration completely.

But of course, if after dealing with one of those damn edges you face a fight in which you draw your sword and they let you parry the enemy by actively blocking him at the perfect moment, well how the hell am I going to get angry with any slight problem you may have Assassin’s Creed Nexus VR.

I admit that after trying Gran Turismo 7 with Playstation VR2 It has been very difficult for me to play any other virtual reality game and not come away a little disappointed. Assassin’s Creed Nexus VR It is the first that has managed to break the spell and it makes me tremendously happy to be able to say, both to fans of virtual reality and to those of Assassin’s Creed, that they are looking at a totally recommendable game.

Price of Assassin’s Creed Nexus VR

Assassin’s Creed Nexus VR It is available for Meta Quest 2, Meta Quest 3 and Meta Quest Pro for a price of 39.99 euros and launches on November 16, 2023.

Duration of Assassin’s Creed Nexus VR

Although there are many collectibles that can lengthen the experience, beating the Assassin’s Creed Nexus VR It can take you between 12 or 15 hours depending on how skilled you are at the controls.

Platforms Meta Quest Multiplayer Non-Developer Ubisoft Red Storm Company Ubisoft Released November 16, 2023

The best

Literally an Assassin’s Creed in VR The parkour is amazing An entertaining and rhythm-filled game

Worst

Some grips are a bit harsh. It will last a little more than two afternoons.

