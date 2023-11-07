Assassin’s Creed Mirage receives patch 1.0.5 with the option to activate chromatic aberration, stability improvements: all patch notes.

Assassin’s Creed Miragethe new Assassin’s Creed game with a classic style, will receive an update tomorrow with various graphic changes and bug fixes on all platforms: PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage patch 1.0.5 occupies between 3 and 5 GB depending on platforms, and will be released on Tuesday, November 7.

This patch adds the option to enable and disable Chromatic Aberration, a bug related to the Fire Demon suit, and other errors related to Store rewards.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage Patch Notes 1.0.5

General

Added an option to enable/disable chromatic aberration. While wearing the Fire Demon suit, players would not receive the correct amount of shards after killing any ISU Hunter. Basim now has the same chance to play any of his takedown animations during frontal executions. Fixed issues with store rewards. The hitbox of Fire Eaters enemies now correctly considers one-shot death with the throwing knife when breaking the oil flask on their back.

Missions

“Talk to Ali”: Ali is no longer stuck. “Follow the Burning Trail”: Removed investigation target blockers. “Nehal’s Calling”: The player can now access the final track.

Graphics, UI and animations

Numerous visual improvements to the environment, visual effects and weapons. Fixed multiple navigation, animation, and NPC interaction issues. Fixed clothing corruption on NPCs. Various animation fixes, including unnatural movements of Basim’s legs. Fixed a FOV pop after a cutscene when the player modified the FOV settings. Fixed NPC rendering from close range. Improved the display of the store page. Reward notifications appear correctly when opening medium chests. The key icon and quest objective now remain above the heads of NPCs in Eagle Vision. NPC highlights last less time in Eagle Vision. Cutscenes should now run correctly after the credits.

Sound

Added option to enable/disable background music during call to prayer. Fixed animal sound effects.

Compatibility

Improved support for OWO Haptic Suit. Fixed number of active monitors for portable players.

Stability

Multiple stability improvements.

Several

Fixed time tracking of hours played on PS5. Offline achievements are now transmitted to the user themselves. Fixed issue with PS5 Japanese button mapping. The refresh rate option in settings now shows the correct value. The Master Assassin Upgrade #1 and Master Assassin Upgrade #2 are now displayed in the in-game store. Game credits update. When loading the game, the main menu music will no longer play infinitely and the transition will be smooth.

Finally, a change with notice of SPOILERS: The “Fight Roshan” objective can no longer be avoided.

In the future, it has been discovered that “New Adventures” and “additional content” will be added, which perhaps bodes well for the future of this new old side of the saga, returning to the roots of the saga and stealth as a key mechanic, something that the fans of Assassin’s Creed they cry out.