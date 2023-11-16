Ubisoft announced that New Game Plus mode is coming soon to Assassin’s Creed Mirage through a free update.

Intervening on socialthe French publisher made it known that the update will be distributed during the month of December. The update will allow anyone who has already completed the game to restart the adventure while maintaining previously unlocked skills and tools. Furthermore, this patch will also add the permadeath option can be activated at any difficulty level.

We remind you that Assassin’s Creed Mirage has been available for just over a month on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Series X|S. Here you can find our review.

Previous article

Amazon Luna is available in Italy