In this article, HobbyConsolas may receive a commission from your purchases. More information.

The iconic Assassin’s Creed Mirage drops its price for PS4 and PS5 this Black Friday, available on Amazon at an irresistible price. Immerse yourself in Basim’s epic adventure in vibrant 9th century Baghdad, now at a price you can’t miss.

For action and adventure video game enthusiasts, the arrival of a new title in the Assassin’s Creed saga is always cause for celebration. And this Black Friday, the excitement reaches a new level with the incredible offer of Assassin’s Creed Mirage for PlayStation 5, available on Amazon at an unbeatable price of 39.99 euros, and at the same price for PS4.

Set in colorful and vibrant 9th century Baghdad, this game takes you on a journey through the dense, bustling streets of one of the most legendary cities in history. The Launch Edition of the game includes, in addition to the basic game, a map of Baghdad and a set of three lithographswhich further enrich the gaming experience.

A new vision of the Assassin’s Creed

Assassin’s Creed Mirage invites you to live the intense story of Basim, a cunning and defiant young man who becomes a Master Assassin. Players They will travel to Alamut, the legendary home of the Assassinsand will experience a heartfelt tribute to the original game that started the franchise.

This title represents a return to the roots of the series, with modernized game mechanics and iconic features that have defined Assassin’s Creed for years.

The best Black Friday deals

If you don’t know what to buy this Black Friday, we’ll help you by collecting the best deals.

See list

The city of Baghdad, like you’ve never seen it before

Assassin’s Creed Mirage allows you to explore a detailed and authentic representation of Baghdad during the Golden Age of Islam. The city’s four districts are full of life, reacting to your every move. The parkour experience and stealth kills reach a new level of immersion and viscerality in this vibrant and meticulously recreated environment.

This game challenges you to be the most ingenious and versatile Assassin to date. With a huge assortment of tools at your disposal, you must master the art of urban parkour, complete contracts and eliminate targets with lethal precision. The gameplay has been renewed to offer a more modern and refined experience, while maintaining the iconic features that fans of the series love.

Sony’s new generation star console is now available. With SSD storage and an extensive catalog of exclusives, it promises to rock again for years.

A story of maturity and discovery

Assassin’s Creed Mirage is not only an action adventure, but also a powerful coming-of-age story. Through interactions with a variety of charactersFrom childhood friends to wise mentors and political leaders, you will discover the many layers of Basim’s story and the secrets that Baghdad hides.

Basim’s story is one of maturity and discovery. As a cunning street thief who suffers terrible visions, Basim searches for answers and justice in a world full of intrigue and danger. Players will experience his transformation into a deadly Master Assassin, while discovering a deep and immersive narrative, filled with memorable characters and unexpected twists.

With its fascinating story, fresh gameplay, and stunning depiction of Baghdad, this game promises hours of entertainment and adventure. If you’re a fan of the Assassin’s Creed series or simply looking for a high-quality action-adventure game for your PS5, now is the perfect time to pick up Assassin’s Creed Mirage at an incredible price.

In this article, Hobbyconsolas receives a commission from its affiliate partners for each purchase you make through the product links that we have included, something that in no case represents an additional cost to you. However, our recommendations are always independent and objective. You can consult our affiliate policy here.

Learn how we work at Hobbyconsolas.