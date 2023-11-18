More details of this title for Nintendo Switch are coming to us again. The information has been offered today by those responsible. This is Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords.

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords

According to what was shared long ago, the game You will not receive your DLC on Nintendo Switch. It has been confirmed that KOTOR II restored content bonus content will not be released for Switch. No explanations were offered and some fans blamed Aspyr for this decision. However, it seems that it has nothing to do with it, as confirmed by the creator of this content a few weeks ago.

This decision has not been well received by some fans, who have decided to take legal action. Now we have more details about this case, because Aspyr Media has stated that the cancellation was due to the opposition of a “third party.” The identity of this third party is not revealed in legal documents, leaving uncertainty about who stopped the launch.

We will be attentive to more details if they are shared. What do you think, Star Wars fans? Are you interested in this release? Don’t hesitate to leave it in the comments.

