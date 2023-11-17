Aspi, Jp Morgan proposes a merger with Gavio: here’s how

The new project presented by Jp Morgan, dated October 2023, could radically change the Italian motorway landscape. The guidelines of the plan indicate the transfer of Astm’s assets within Autostrade per l’Italia, thus creating a single motorway giant in the country. Although the operation presents a high coefficient of difficulty and requires the approval of various authorities, the proposal is attractive and involves key players such as Gavio, Cdp and Blackstone. La Stampa writes it.

The project, born with the consent of important stakeholders such as Gavio, focuses on the transfer of Astm’s assets, positioning it as the ideal industrial entity to manage Italian motorway infrastructure. Gavio, the second motorway group in the world for kilometers managed between Italy and Brazil, stands out for its ability to communicate with international funds, as evidenced by the 49% share held by Ardian in the control chain. The origin of the project lies in the current challenges faced by the Italian government. The need to renovate and secure infrastructure, together with the construction of major works to improve traffic and stimulate the economy, has led to the consideration of new strategies. The project starts from Aspi, which manages 3,000 km of the Italian motorway network and which was separated from Atlantia for reasons of national interest after the Morandi bridge tragedy.

The issue of Aspi’s shareholding, controlled 51% by CDP and 49% by Macquarie and Blackstone, has raised concerns in the government. While we aspire to increase investments, we try to avoid tariff increases by acting on the duration of concessions and reviewing the dividend policy. The involvement of foreign funds, tied to specific financial plans, makes any change in direction complex. The JP Morgan project involves the transfer of Astm’s assets to Aspi, creating a new giant with a tripartite shareholding between the Gavio family, Cdp and Blackstone. The simulations indicate the possible exit of Macquarie and Ardian from the motorway panorama. The proposal also includes the involvement of Pietro Salini’s WeBuild as a partner in highway management.

A new company, with an Italian hard core that would control 67% of the shares, could see the light with the green light from Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and the central government. The emphasis on Italianness could be decisive for accelerating the approval of this bold initiative, which would represent a significant change in the Italian motorway sector.

