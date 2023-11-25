From skin irritation to cancer Emissions of PAHs can have consequences for the health of humans and animals in the immediate vicinity of the asphalt plant. According to the RIVM, PAHs are a group of organic substances that are created by incomplete combustion. PAHs mainly enter the body through food, through inhalation and in smaller quantities through absorption through the skin. More than 90 percent of the emissions from the asphalt plant in Hengelo consist of the PAH compound naphthalene. This is a bicyclic aromatic hydrocarbon with a tarry odor. Naphthalene causes skin irritations and can damage the red blood cells in the body. Inhalation can lead to irritation of the mucous membranes and to vomiting, confusion and nausea. When ingested, naphthalene leads to stomach and intestinal complaints, breathing problems and damage to the liver, kidneys and eyes. Naphthalene is suspected of causing cancer.