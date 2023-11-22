Denpasar Voice – Asnawi Mangkualam immediately responded to netizens’ criticism directed at him after the Indonesian National Team was only able to hold the Philippines to a draw in the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers, Tuesday (21/11/2023) yesterday.

In the match which took place at the Rizal Memorial Stadium, Asnawi Mangkualam again appeared as a starter like when the Indonesian National Team lost 1-5 to Iraq some time ago.

Appearing as a starter in the Philippines vs Indonesia match, Aswani Mangkualam again had to receive criticism from netizens.

Where, Asnawi Mangkualam’s performance in the last two matches with the Indonesian National Team is considered to have decreased.

Unmitigated, the decline in Asnawi Mangkualam’s performance was linked to his association with artists.

It is known that recently, the Jeonnam Dragons player was said to have a relationship with the celebgram Fuji who is none other than a friend of Azizah, Pratama Arhan’s wife.

Seeing netizens’ comments that were not in accordance with the course, Asnawi Mangkualam immediately responded.

“Since hanging out with artists, your performance has decreased… please evaluate and be self-aware,” wrote @mahendradewanto in the comments column of the player’s latest upload on his personal Instagram.

“@mahendradwanto wrong server, uncle,” said Asnawi.

Not only that, the former PSM Makassar player also responded to comments from netizens who mentioned inappropriate dribbling and passing.

“Dribbling and passing are looking forward, not looking down, what’s going on on the grass,” wrote @_mirrzzz.

“@_mirrzzz you are there hihihi,” said the player with jersey number 14 in the Indonesian national team.

Meanwhile, Asanawi Mangkualam, who was observed returning to South Korea after defending the Indonesian National Team, expressed his thanks.

“RAME AMAY THANKS FOR THE PRAISE GUYS LOVE U ALL,” he wrote on his Instagram Story. (*/Dinda)