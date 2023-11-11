It is rumored that the captain and right-back of the Indonesian national team, Asnawi Mangkualam, will return home. Persib Bandung is rumored to be the next port.

Asnawi Mangkualam currently has a career in South Korea. Initially he was recruited by Ansan Greeners.

Two seasons with The Green Wolves, this 24 year old player was then brought in by Jeonnam Dragons.

However, Asnawi’s contract will end in December 2023. Rumors have emerged that the captain of the Indonesian national team will return home.

This rumor emerged as reported by Instagram @sena_asbhoel, on Friday (11/10/2023), Asnawi revealed that he would head to Bandung when the Korean League 2 finished.

“Again (in) Korea, in December (to Bandung),” answered Asnawi when asked when he was going to Bandung.

What Asnawi meant was that he planned to fill his free time by going to Bandung to meet his colleagues. However, some netizens think that the National Team right-back will play with Persib Bandung.

Moreover, the Prince Biru team has just lost its right back, Eriyanto and Putu Gede Juni Antara. As a result, rumors of Asnawi joining Persib emerged, plus his contract was almost up in South Korea.