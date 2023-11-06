ASML is grappling with an extraordinarily delicate time. This company from the Netherlands produces the most advanced chip manufacturing equipment available, extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography machines, but cannot sell them to its Chinese customers. Furthermore, since last September 1, it has also been unable to deliver its next more sophisticated equipment, which incorporates a source of deep ultraviolet (UVP) radiation.

The sanctions on China that the US and Netherlands governments have approved in recent months aim to prevent Xi Jinping’s Administration from acquiring the infrastructure it needs to manufacture cutting-edge integrated circuits. The US defends the role that these semiconductors play in the development of new weapons, and Joe Biden’s Government is doing everything in its power to prevent China from obtaining very highly integrated chips.

ASML plays a fundamental role in this scenario in which tension between the great powers is rampant. On November 16, a new package of sanctions will come into effect that will prevent this company from selling to its Chinese clients. other UVP lithography equipment, a ban that has the ability to significantly degrade your business. And China is the third most important market for ASML. Only Taiwan and South Korea surpass it.

In the Netherlands there are two very different currents of opinion

At the end of last March Peter Wennink, the general director of ASML, traveled to China with the purpose of meeting with Wang Wentao, the Minister of Commerce, and reducing tension. He has also given several interviews to highly visible media outlets in which, as can be expected, he has not hesitated to show his disagreement with the prohibitions that the American and Dutch governments have approved. Even so, he has a very difficult time because it is evident that the geostrategic interests of the great powers prevail.

The president of the Chinese subsidiary of ASML assures that the demand for mature lithography equipment within China’s borders is still very strong

At this juncture, ASML’s management leadership has chosen to do the only thing in its power: try to accelerate the delivery to its Chinese clients of the lithography equipment that it can still sell to them before the entry into force of new sanctions prevents it from doing so. . They are integrated circuit manufacturing machines that resort to mature technologiesbut they remain valuable because they allow the manufacture of many of the chips used in cars, appliances and other electronic devices.

Shen Bo, the president of ASML’s Chinese subsidiary, says demand for mature lithography equipment within China’s borders is still very strong. Much more, curiously, than that which comes from other countries. This company still has orders for 2021 and 2022 pending delivery for a total value of 35,000 million euros. Not all of them come from their Chinese clients, but an important part certainly does come from China. In fact, during the third quarter of 2023, 46% of ASML’s revenue came from this giant Asian country.

The backdrop against which all this is happening is stirring in the Netherlands. Several legislators have addressed Liesje Schreinemacher, the Minister of Foreign Trade, to show her disagreement with the prohibitions that the United States is implementing. However, Dilan Yeşilgöz-Zegerius, the Minister of Justice and Security within the Government of Mark Rutte and the favorite for the general elections of November 22, strongly defends the sanctions that come from the United States. We can be sure of one thing: the result of the elections will determine the direction that the Netherlands will follow in the future in terms of chips.

