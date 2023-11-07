The development of extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography equipment has been one of the most imposing technological challenges that humans have faced. It took ASML more than two decades to have a fully functional UVE lithography machine ready, and it had economic and technological support of your best clients. Intel invested no less than $4 billion in 2012 to help finance the development of this chip manufacturing machine.

TSMC and Samsung also financially supported this Netherlands company during this project. And the play went well for them. In fact, these are the three companies that currently have ASML’s EUV lithography equipment. The development of this lithographic equipment has given this Dutch company the domain of manufacturing highly integrated semiconductors. And it has done so because Canon and Nikon, its main competitors, withdrew their commitment due to the high cost involved in the development of UVE lithographic equipment.

Curiously, this story seems to be about to take an unexpected turn. And the de facto global monopoly that ASML has if we stick to the manufacturing of cutting-edge integrated circuits is about to be threatened. Canon already has new lithography equipment designed to compete head-to-head with its UVE machines. Its technology is different, but, according to this Japanese company, it allows the manufacturing of highly integrated chips. And, in addition, its price is much lower than that of ASML’s EUV equipment.

Canon’s NIL lithography prepares to take the throne from ASML’s SVU

Canon’s journey in developing its nanoimprint lithography equipment (NIL) has been as challenging as ASML’s journey in developing its UVE equipment. Canon began working on NIL lithography in 2004. Thirteen years later, in 2017, it delivered the FPA-1200NZ2C, its first functional NIL machine, to Toshiba to be installed at its Yokkaichi memory chip production plant in Japan. Japan.

NIL lithography allows the pattern to be transferred to the wafer without the need for an extremely complex optical system.

Since then, Canon engineers have continued to refine their nanoimprint lithography technology, and today they have equipment in their hands that, on paper, has the ability to compete face to face with ASML SVU machines. In this article we do not need to delve in depth into the fundamentals of NIL lithography (we will explain it in another article if you confirm in the comments that you are curious and interested in knowing it in detail), but we are interested in knowing that your integrated circuit manufacturing strategy It is different from that used by UVE and UVP (deep ultraviolet) lithography equipment.

Very broadly speaking, the production of silicon wafers in the latter requires very precisely transporting the geometric pattern described by the mask to the surface of the silicon wafer using ultraviolet light and extremely refined optical elements. NIL lithography, however, allows the pattern to be transferred to the wafer without the need for an extremely complex optical system to intervene in the process. This strategy is simpler and cheaper, but it also involves the execution of several sequential processes that make it slower than UVE and UVP lithography.

According to Canon, its nanoimprint lithography equipment can be used to manufacture integrated circuits comparable to the 5nm chips that TSMC, Samsung or Intel are producing with ASML’s UVE machines. And in the future with the refinements that will come They will be able to manufacture 2nm chips. However, this is not all. Furthermore, according to Fujio Mitarai, CEO of Canon, a NIL device costs ten times less than an ASML UVE machine: $15 million compared to the $150 million that the Dutch company asks its customers for a UVE machine with aperture. numerical 0.33. Welcome to the competition. We will see what impact this promising Canon technology has on the semiconductor industry.

