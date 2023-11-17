Suara.com – Novel Baswedan urged Polda Metro Jaya investigators to name KPK Chairman Firli Bahuri as a suspect, in connection with the alleged extortion case against former Minister of Agriculture Syahrul Yasin Limpo (SYL).

This was conveyed by the former KPK investigator in a podcast with Bambang Widjojanto on his YouTube account, Novel Baswedan.

Novel revealed that it was feared that Firli’s position, which was still active as chairman of the Corruption Eradication Committee, could hamper the investigation process at the Regional Police.

“If it is true that the crime is confirmed, the evidence is adequate, if the suspect is not immediately named, the person concerned still holds the position of KPK leader, it could be used to obstruct the investigation, or complicate the investigation process. Or do it again, this is dangerous,” said Novel .

