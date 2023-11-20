Asiye told her brother that she had discovered that Şevval and his daughter had kidnapped Mrs. Sevgi, but Ömer does not believe her words and thinks that Asiye is obsessed with Yasmin. Young Eren, very angry, decides… to kick him out of the house!

In the next chapter we will see Ömer, very upset with his sister’s attitude and that she has kicked him out of his own house like that.

On the other hand, Sengül will be heartbroken by the trap that Ayla and Gönül organized for her and which has caused her to now be ruined. Will she get revenge on them?

Plus, Zehra’s brother won’t keep his promise to Akif and his sister… he’ll have to get married! Upon hearing the sad news, Tolga will find a solution to help her friend. How will everything continue? Don’t miss the next episodes of Hermanos to find out!