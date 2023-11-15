Akif is fed up with Ahmet interfering in his relationship with Suzan and decides to go to the club to talk to him: “Don’t try to create problems between my wife and me. Be careful what you do or you will regret the day you were born.

Ahmet is unwilling to allow Akif to threaten him and the two begin to struggle. Ahmet’s father leaves the room fed up with the businessman’s attitude and he takes the opportunity to tell Şevval that she should keep an eye on her husband.

“If this continues, I will tell him that you and your daughter locked Mrs. Sevgi in that filthy basement,” Akif warns Şevval. Just at that moment, Asiye is behind the living room door… and hears everything!

Young Eren interrupts the conversation startled and addresses Ahmet’s wife directly: “Is that true? “Did you kill Mrs. Sevgi?” Şevval doesn’t know what to do and denies everything!

Asiye doesn’t believe anything and leaves the club calling her a murderer. What will Şevval do now? Will young Eren tell Ömer the whole truth? Will they report her to the police?

